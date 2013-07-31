BERLIN, July 31 German retail sales fell by 1.5 percent on the month in June in their biggest drop this year, data showed on Wednesday, dampening hopes that household spending will buoy growth in Europe's largest economy this year as exports falter. On an annual basis, the notoriously volatile indicator fell by 2.8 percent in their largest drop in 2013 as sales of food, drinks and tobacco tumbled by 3 percent, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. Private consumption was the economy's saving grace in the first quarter, helping it avoid a recession by adding 0.4 percentage points to gross domestic product (GDP) while investments dwindled and foreign trade was weak. But consumer confidence remains strong in Germany, having risen to its highest level in nearly six years heading into August, a GfK survey showed earlier this week. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Sarah Marsh)