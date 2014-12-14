FRANKFURT Dec 14 German retailers are hoping Christmas shoppers will return to make last-minute purchases after warmer temperatures dampened sales in recent weeks, German retail association HDE said.

"We have room for improvement. Retailers in general are hoping for more Christmas-like weather," HDE head Stefan Genth said in a statement on Sunday.

HDE left unchanged its forecast for retail of around 85.5 billion euros ($107 billion) in November and December, or a rise of 1.2 percent from the year-earlier period.

The figure includes 10 billion euros of on-line sales, which are expected to have risen 18 percent, HDE said.

"With snow and cold temperatures, customers tend to buy more coats, hats and warm shoes," Genth said, adding that retailers of food and electronic entertainment systems had been the main winners in recent days.

German companies like Metro, Adidas, Hugo Boss and newly listed Zalando could all benefit from frothier consumer demand.

"Christmas Eve falls on a Wednesday this year and therefore we are expecting a large number of last-minute shoppers," Genth said.

Data out late last month showed German retail sales recovered strongly in October after a steep drop in September as the private consumption that has become vital for growth in the country showed signs of renewed growth.

($1 = 0.8026 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Stephen Powell)