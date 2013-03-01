UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, March 1German retail sales grew at the fastest monthly rate in more than six years in January, rebounding from a deep fall in December and confirming signs that Europe's largest economy has turned the corner after a dismal end to 2012.
Data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Friday that retail sales rose a real 3.1 percent from December after a fall of 2.1 percent that month, revised downard from an originally reported 1.7 percent.
That was the highest increase - both in real and in nominal terms - since December 2006 and far surpassed economists' expectations for a 1.0 percent real rise in a Reuters poll.
The notoriously volatile indicator showed retail sales jumped by 2.4 percent on the year in January, up from an upwardly revised 3.7 percent drop.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources