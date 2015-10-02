* Skilled women aged 18-29 head west for good jobs
* Many young men left behind in rural eastern communities
* Trend hurting eastern Germany's drive to catch up
* Germany marks 25th anniversary of re-unification
BERLIN, Oct 2 Quitzdorf am See offers charming
forest, heath and lakeside scenery, but shares a problem with
other such communities in rural eastern Germany: many of its
young women have gone.
A quarter century after Germany reunited, a general exodus
from the former communist East is finally slowing and some
cities are attracting new blood.
However, the countryside is losing women, creating a
demographic imbalance that is most acute among the young. In
many affected communities only around 40 percent of residents in
the 18-29 age group are female and in Quitzdorf, the figure is
just 27 percent.
Quitzdorf, which lies close to the Polish border, is popular
with visitors who sail, windsurf or fish on its lake. But
skilled, ambitious young women are heading out of Quitzdorf and
places like it in search of jobs with good prospects, leaving
behind a body of often demoralised young men with fewer
educational qualifications.
"This is not just a demographic problem, but rather a
cultural, social and economic disaster, blocking potential for
development desperately needed to solve eastern Germany's
economic problems and lack of innovation," said Professor Raj
Kollmorgen, a sociologist who is studying the phenomenon.
Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of the union of the two
German states, separated throughout the Cold War and for 21
years by a wall.
Back in 1990, then Chancellor Helmut Kohl promised
"flourishing landscapes" for the former communist east but many
of its enterprises soon collapsed under the new market economy,
prompting citizens to seek work in the west.
Between 1991 and 2013, 3.3 million easterners went west,
while 2.1 million moved the other way, the Federal Statistics
Office reports. Net migration from the east remains stubbornly
negative, although it has slowed in the last two years and some
cities such as Leipzig have reported population gains.
Behind the overall figures, the female brain drain from the
countryside continues unabated.
One example is 26-year-old Jennifer Walter. Born in the
small village of Schoenfeld in northeastern Germany, she
originally moved to Cologne to study business management.
"I soon realised that even after finishing university there
were no opportunities for me back home, I could never earn as
much and work in the field I want," said Walter, who found
employment at a small consultancy.
A SELECTIVE PROCESS OF EMIGRATION
In recent decades, girls have outperformed boys at school in
a number of European countries. In eastern Germany,
significantly more women than men pass the "Abitur" exam which
allows university entry, and the gender gap is wider than in
western Germany.
Worried local authorities have tasked Zittau/Goerlitz
College in the eastern state of Saxony with investigating the
reasons behind the exodus of women.
"We are now talking about a selective process of emigration,
with the so-called top performers leaving," said Kollmorgen, who
leads the research project. "Young women on average are better
educated than their male peers and more ambitious to seek their
luck elsewhere."
Steffen Kroehnert, author of another study on the trend at
the Berlin Institute for Population and Development, said the
east was affected much more than other deprived regions.
"The deficit of women in eastern Germany is unprecedented in
Europe. Even in regions around the Arctic circle in the north of
Sweden and Finland - areas which are particularly suffering from
a flight of young women from the countryside - numbers do not
even touch those of eastern Germany," he said.
After 25 years, unemployment across the east is on average
four percentage points higher than in the West. In the state of
Saxony-Anhalt, the rate is 16.7 percent, two and a half times
more than the German average of 6.7 percent in 2014.
Wages in the east lag those in the west by a third and local
social workers describe a culture of emigration in poorer
communities, with parents, teachers and friends encouraging
young women to leave if they want to achieve something in life.
"Young people in the east have two ways to cope with the
difficult situation on the labour market: they either give up
all hope, displayed by the high rate of male students without
any school diploma, or they increasingly invest in their
education," said Tim Leibert from the Leibniz-Institute, who
focuses on demographic change and the exodus of young women.
Professionals worry about those left behind. "We have a
whole generation of young men without any ambition or prospects
and there certainly is the question of what keeps these
communities together once all the young women have gone," said
Ingrid Loeben, a social worker from the eastern state of
Brandenburg.
In the west, which remains socially relatively conservative,
many women from the countryside return to their villages once
they turn 30. Women from the east rarely move back home, instead
remaining in the west or one of the growing eastern cities.
But not everyone can imagine life away from home for good.
For 21-year-old Ida Lauterbach, who moved from the small village
of Oberboesa in Thuringia to the affluent southwestern city of
Ulm, cultural differences are too great to be overcome.
"I decided that higher wages and better job prospects aren't
as important as my home region, which is why I will return as
soon as the possibility arises," she said.
