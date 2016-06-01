FRANKFURT, June 1 German sales of robotics and automation equipment, an engine of the country's export-led economy, are expected to rise just 2 percent this year as political and economic uncertainty around the world delays investment decisions.

German mechanical engineering association VDMA said on Wednesday it expected sales of robotics and automation equipment to reach 12.2 billion euros ($13.6 billion) in 2016.

That would mark a slowdown from 7 percent growth last year, but would beat the flat sales expected for Germany's wider mechanical engineering sector.

"You have to see the 2 percent in the context of the whole of the VDMA," said Norbert Stein, chairman of the VDMA's robotics and automation association.

He said German order intake in the sector had risen 4 percent in the first four months of this year, with domestic orders rising 7 percent and foreign orders 2 percent.

Germany exported 55 percent of its robotics and automation equipment last year.

Leading providers include industrial robot maker Kuka , the target of an expected 4.5 billion euro bid by Chinese home appliance maker Midea, and industrial group Siemens.

Global demand for industrial robots is rising as labour costs increase and technology becomes more sophisticated, allowing robots to do more delicate work than in the past.

The World Robotics Federation expects the number of robots working in the world's factories to more than double to 2.3 million by 2018.

But many of these will be inexpensive so-called cobots, which can work alongside humans, in contrast to the pricey, heavy-duty robots that accounted for most sales in the past.

Demand from China, which drives the world market, rose 16 percent last year, half the growth of 30 percent that had been predicted by the federation.

China is keen to increase the quality of the robotics technology it owns rather than buying from others.

Other global leaders in standard industrial robots are Switzerland's ABB and Japan's Fanuc.

The VDMA's more than 3,000 members - who include large industrial groups such as Siemens and Linde as well as many smaller, family-owned firms - generated 218 billion euros of sales last year and employ more than a million people.

($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)