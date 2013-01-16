BERLIN Jan 16 German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Wednesday he does not see the euro as overvalued, contradicting the outgoing Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker who a day earlier called the common currency "dangerously high".

"We absolutely don't see things that way," Roesler told a news conference. He added that Germany does not need to worry about rising interests in the current year. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Madeline Chambers; Writing by Stephen Brown)