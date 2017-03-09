(Adds quotes, background)
By Sabine Siebold
MOSCOW, March 9 German Foreign Minister Sigmar
Gabriel on Thursday warned about the danger of a new arms race
spiral with Russia and called on all sides to work to end the
violence in eastern Ukraine as a first step towards broader
disarmament efforts.
Gabriel used his first visit to Moscow as foreign minister
to underscore his concerns about both Russia's military buildup
in the Baltic region and its western borders, as well as debate
in Washington about "exorbitant military spending increases."
Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov, Gabriel said they both agreed to
continue four-way efforts by Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine
to implement the Minsk peace process for Ukraine.
He said both sides in the conflict needed to implement
measures already agreed, such as the withdrawal of heavy
equipment from the line of conflict.
The conflict between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed
separatists in eastern Ukraine, which has already killed 10,000
people, has heated up in recent weeks.
Gabriel is a member of the Social Democrats, junior partners
in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition and historic
advocates of dialogue with Russia. But he said Moscow's
violation of sovereign borders in the middle of Europe was
unacceptable, a reference to its 2014 annexation of Crimea.
Gabriel did not address Russia's stationing of ballistic
nuclear-capable missiles in Kaliningrad during the joint news
conference with Lavrov. But he told Russian news agency Interfax
on Wednesday that any move by Moscow to make that deployment
permanent would be "a blow to European security."
Some modifications of the Iskander-M missiles can hit
targets 700 km (450 miles) away, putting Berlin within range of
Kaliningrad.
"We urgently need new initiatives for peace and security,"
Gabriel said on Thursday, adding that strategic and conventional
disarmament remained a central tenet of German foreign policy.
"My concern is, given some debate on both sides, the large
number of armed troops ... in the Baltic states and Poland, and
the debate in the United State about exorbitant increases in
defence spending, that we are once again facing the danger of a
new arms race spiral," Gabriel said.
He said a military buildup like the one seen in the 1970s
and 1980s was not in the interest of the people, noting that
Russia, above all, should understand that lesson.
The German foreign minister said Germany had no knowledge
about reported CIA hacking attacks carried out from the U.S.
consulate in Germany. He added that Germany took any kind of
influence operations aimed at affecting public opinion very
seriously, regardless of their origin.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing
by Madeline Chambers)