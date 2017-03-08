BERLIN, March 8 A decision by Russia to
permanently station Iskander missiles in Kaliningrad, its
enclave on the Baltic Sea, would mark a setback for European
security, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told Russian
news agency Interfax on Wednesday.
Russia said in October it had moved the ballistic
nuclear-capable missiles to Kaliningrad and deployed a S-400 air
missile defence system there. It said the
deployment was part of routine drills, but Western military
officials worry that it may become permanent.
"If Iskander missiles were stationed in Kaliningrad
permanently, that would be a cause for great concern and a blow
to European security," Gabriel said. "That is why we are
watching what's happening in Kaliningrad very carefully."
Gabriel traveled to Moscow late on Wednesday after a meeting
with his Polish counterpart in Warsaw.
Some modifications of the Iskander-M missiles can hit
targets 700 km (450 miles) away, putting the German capital of
Berlin within range of Kaliningrad.
Lithuania, which borders Kaliningrad, in January said it
planned to build a two-metre-high wire fence along its border,
underscoring its concerns about a more assertive Russia.
Gabriel visited Lithuania last week, vowing to keep German
troops in the region for as long as need.
In the Interfax interview, Gabriel rejected Russian
criticism of NATO's deployment of 4,000 troops to Poland and the
Baltic states, including 400 German soldiers in Lithuania.
"Germany and other NATO states were not the first to go into
the Baltic area," he said, adding that the number of German
troops in the region was miniscule compared with a massive
Russian buildup.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing
by Larry King)