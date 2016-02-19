BERLIN Feb 19 The German government on Friday
accused Russia media of "biased reporting" on events such as the
Ukraine crisis, reports on Russia's neighbouring states and an
alleged rape case involving a German-Russian girl.
"We're very closely monitoring the increased activity of
Russian media," said Christiane Wirtz, deputy spokeswoman for
the German government.
German-Russian relations have been tense since Moscow
intervened in the alleged rape case of a 13-year-old
German-Russian girl. She told police she had been kidnapped in
Berlin by migrants, who raped her while she was held for 30
hours.
The Berlin public prosecutor's office later said a medical
examination showed she had not been raped.
The case stoked concern among senior German officials that
Russia was trying to erode public trust in Merkel using
immigration, an issue that has already cost her support and
caused tensions in the European Union.
Wirtz did not comment on German media reports that said
German intelligence agencies would investigate whether Russia
was using an old Cold War tactic known as "active measures",
which used propaganda and disinformation against other nations.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michelle Martin and
Katharine Houreld)