FRANKFURT Nov 1 Irish low cost carrier Ryanair will on Wednesday announce plans to start flying from Frankfurt airport, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, stepping up competition with Lufthansa on its home turf.

Airport operator Fraport has been in talks with low cost carriers to boost passenger numbers at Europe's fourth largest hub and chief executive Stefan Schulte told Reuters last month that Fraport could offer financial incentives for a limited time to encourage new budget routes.

Schulte will host a press conference with Ryanair's chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs and chief operating officer David O'Brien, the companies said in press invitations sent out on Tuesday. They declined to provide comment on the reason for the press conference. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Andreas Framke and Harro ten Wolde)