BERLIN, March 25 Angela Merkel's junior coaliton partners, the Free Democrats (FDP), crashed out of parliament in the state of Saarland on Sunday after winning just 1.5 percent of the vote according to exit polls, continuing a dismal run which has weakened the chancellor's government.

Merkel's conservatives won the largest share of the vote in the western state of 1 million, polling 34.5 percent, unchanged from the last state election and ahead of their main Social Democrat rivals on 31 percent, according to television exit polls after voting closed at 6 p.m (1600 GMT).

The Greens polled 5 percent, slightly down from the last poll in 2009, the far-left Linke polled 16 percent, down from 21.3 percent, and the fast-growing Pirates entered the assembly for the first time with up to 8 percent of the vote.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Stephen Brown)