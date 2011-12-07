REFILE-UPDATE 2-Time Warner's profit and revenue top estimates
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."
BERLIN Dec 7 Germany denied media reports on Wednesday that it was exporting more than 200 Leopard fighter tanks to Saudi Arabia.
"I can deny the assertion made in a weekly newspaper that there is a tank deal between Germany and Saudi Arabia," a spokesman for Germany's foreign ministry told a regular government news conference.
Die Zeit weekly had reported that Saudi wanted to buy 270 of the Leopard 2A7+ fighter tankers from Krauss-Maffei Wegmann. Another specialised publication ran a similar report.
The spokesman added that he could not say whether there was demand for the tanks from Riyadh.
In July, Saudi Arabia bought 44 Leopard tanks from Germany in the first phase of a multi-bilion euro deal for 200 tanks, Saudi security sources had told Reuters.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's government came under fire for the secret sale that critics said reversed a position that put tight restrictions on arms sales abroad. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson)
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."
* new times digital subscribers who sign up for one-year all access subscription will receive free, unlimited access to Spotify premium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 GrubHub Inc reported a quarterly profit that missed analysts' estimates as its efforts to attract more people to its food order and delivery services drove up marketing costs.