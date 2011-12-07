BERLIN Dec 7 Germany denied media reports on Wednesday that it was exporting more than 200 Leopard fighter tanks to Saudi Arabia.

"I can deny the assertion made in a weekly newspaper that there is a tank deal between Germany and Saudi Arabia," a spokesman for Germany's foreign ministry told a regular government news conference.

Die Zeit weekly had reported that Saudi wanted to buy 270 of the Leopard 2A7+ fighter tankers from Krauss-Maffei Wegmann. Another specialised publication ran a similar report.

The spokesman added that he could not say whether there was demand for the tanks from Riyadh.

In July, Saudi Arabia bought 44 Leopard tanks from Germany in the first phase of a multi-bilion euro deal for 200 tanks, Saudi security sources had told Reuters.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government came under fire for the secret sale that critics said reversed a position that put tight restrictions on arms sales abroad. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson)