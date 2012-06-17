* German paper says Saudis want 600-800 tanks
* German government declines to comment
BERLIN, June 17 Saudi Arabia wants to buy 600 to
800 Leopard battle tanks from Germany, at least twice the number
previously expected, a German newspaper reported on Sunday.
A deal for around 300 tanks was about to be signed, Bild am
Sonntag newspaper said in a report sent to Reuters ahead of
publication.
The newspaper said that while there was opposition to the
deal in Germany's Chancellery, Foreign Ministry and Defence
Ministry, there was support for it within the Economy Ministry.
"The Saudi order could secure the future of German
tank-makers Krauss-Maffei Wegman and Rheinmetall,
which urgently need new markets because of the restructuring of
the German army," said Bild am Sonntag.
A German government spokeswoman declined to comment.
Last year, Germany denied reports that it had agreed to
export 270 Leopard tanks to Saudi Arabia. Exports of military
equipment cannot be officially acknowledged as they are
confidential and disclosure is punishable by a fine or jail.
Opposition lawmakers heaped pressure on Chancellor Angela
Merkel's government after reports it had cut a secret deal to
sell the tanks, saying it contravened the country's export
guidelines for military hardware.
Arms exports are a sensitive issue in Germany given its Nazi
past as well as the role arms makers like Krupp played in
feeding 19th and 20th century wars with exports to both sides of
conflicts.
Germany has refrained from exporting heavy weapons to Gulf
states in the past, given its close relationship with Israel and
more recently because of the so-called Arab Spring.
Citing industry sources, Bild am Sonntag said Saudi Arabia
wanted to sign the deal by July 20, when the Ramadan festival
starts.
Spanish firm General Dynamic/Santa Barbara would produce the
tanks under licence by the German firms, the newspaper said.
(Reporting by Axel Hildebrand and Annika Breidthardt; Editing
by Ralph Gowling)