FRANKFURT Feb 28 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he favoured moving away over
the medium term from treating sovereign bonds as risk-free as
part of the supervision of Europe's banking sector.
Schaeuble told a Bundesbank conference in Frankfurt that he
would be in favour of the European Central Bank taking some
"first steps" in this direction in its forthcoming stress tests
of Europe's banking sector.
"You can look at whether you have too much of this
(sovereign bonds)," he said. "This is not the risk-weighting. I
think we should have in mind that we would have to move in this
direction over a medium-term period."
Under existing European regulations, sovereign debt is which
treated as virtually risk-free.
The ECB is preparing to conduct, with the European Banking
Authority, stress tests on banks before taking over
responsibility for supervising the euro zone's lenders from
November.
