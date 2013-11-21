BRIEF-Naked Brand entered into amendment no. 2 to LOI
* Naked Brand - on March 9 entered into amendment no. 2 to LOI, dated Dec 19, 2016, entered by co, Bendon Limited regarding proposed business combination
BERLIN Nov 21 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday the European Central Bank's monetary policy must not offer false stimulus and cannot be the only way out of the euro zone crisis.
At an event with the insurance industry, he said supervisory conditions for insurers must be adjusted for a phase of lower interest rates and that the next German government will push at an EU level for steps to help insurers meet their obligations.
* Naked Brand - on March 9 entered into amendment no. 2 to LOI, dated Dec 19, 2016, entered by co, Bendon Limited regarding proposed business combination
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. Announces increase in maximum payment amount with respect to tender offers for certain of its unsecured notes
* Frontfour nominates director candidates to board of ClubCorp Holdings