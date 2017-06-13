BERLIN, June 13 A debate about who will succeeed Mario Draghi as President of the European Central Bank is harmful and superfluous, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

Germany's Der Spiegel magazine had reported last month that Berlin wanted Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann to take over from Draghi in 2019.

"This debate is not only damaging but also superfluous," said Schaeuble in a speech, adding the ECB has a difficult job in implementing monetary policy that suits the needs of all euro zone members, and he has never criticised the ECB. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Madeline Chambers)