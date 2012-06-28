BERLIN, June 28 Germany's finance ministry
denied a report on Thursday that suggested it had modified its
opposition to euro bonds and reaffirmed its long-held view that
they could only come at the end of a process towards fiscal
union.
Earlier the Wall Street Journal quoted Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble as saying in an interview published on its
website that Germany may be willing to move sooner than expected
to accept shared liability of euro zone debt.
Asked to comment on the reported comments, ministry
spokesman Martin Kotthaus said: "This is not true."
"We've always said that we can talk about shared debt
management only at the end of a process toward a genuine fiscal
union," he told Reuters.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller and Matthias Sobolewski, writing by
Gareth Jones)