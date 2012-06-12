BERLIN, June 12 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Tuesday a banking union was only possible in
Europe after member states had achieved greater integration of
their financial policies and liabilities.
"If we want a transfer of sovereignty in a banking union,
then please, we can talk about it but only on condition that we
first have communitised financial policy," Schaeuble told a
gathering of German conservative business leaders, taking
position on such a proposal for the first time.
The European Central Bank and the European Commission are
keen to move swiftly to cross-border supervision of the European
Union's biggest banks and a deposit guarantee scheme, but
Germany wants member states first to transfer more sovereignty
over their economic affairs to central authorities.
Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's
central bank pushed back against calls for the rapid
establishment of a banking union, saying it could only come as
part of a drive towards economic union.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Gernot Heller, writing by
Gareth Jones)