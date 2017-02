BERLIN Dec 18 Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the country may pay its full contribution to the euro zone's permanent rescue fund in 2012, a regional German paper wrote.

"It is clear that the sooner and the more paid-up capital the ESM (fund) has, the more it gains trust on the financial markets," he was quoted as saying by the Rheinische Post Duesseldorf, in an interview to appear in Monday's print edition. "My priority is to create trust."

The interview is under embargo for media publication until 1100 GMT. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Axel Hildebrandt)