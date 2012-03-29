BERLIN, March 29 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was certain euro zone
countries would find a solution to a dispute about a tax on
financial services and that Germany would continue to push for a
deal.
However, he also told German radio that all euro zone
countries had to agree to such a move.
"I am quite sure we will find a solution," Schaeuble told
Deutschlandfunk radio, adding finance ministers would discuss
the matter at talks in Copenhagen in the coming days.
"We are pushing more than anyone for such a tax to abolish
the exceptions from the general sales tax that we have on
financial services," said Schaeuble.
Schaeuble had said on Monday that efforts to get a financial
transaction tax implemented in the euro zone were doomed.
Asked if any agreement would encompass all financial
transactions, he said:
"I hope so but the devil is in the detail... we can't force
anyone... It must be a solution that is correct in substance and
it probably won't happen very fast."
