Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
BERLIN Aug 23 Granting Greece more time to implement spending cuts would not solve its problems, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview on Thursday, adding however Athens' difficult situation must be acknowledged.
"More time is not a solution to the problems," he told Germany's SWR radio, warning more time could also mean "more money".
The euro zone had reached the limits of what is economically viable in its Greek aid package, he added.
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: