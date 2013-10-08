BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
BERLIN Oct 8 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that the European Commission could not be both a supporting and a winding-up agency for banks, and that a bank resolution mechanism could first apply to larger banks.
"We will stick to the two-step model for a resolution mechanism for European banks," Schaeuble said at a conference in Berlin, adding the necessary legal steps were required at each point.
The bank resolution mechanism could apply first to system-relevant banks, in the same way as the new European supervisory body would monitor the largest banks, he added. (Reporting by Gernot Heller, Reinhard Becker and Alexandra Hudson; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.