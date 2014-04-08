BERLIN, April 8 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that European countries should stick to the rules that they have come up with themselves.

"We don't want to be model students but we think it's not bad when countries in Europe stick to the rules that they have set themselves," he told the German Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Schaeuble's French counterpart Michel Sapin has hinted that Paris may want more time to meet EU deficit targets, although he did not explicitly say that on a visit to Berlin on Monday.

"We don't expect anything from others which we do not do ourselves," Schaeuble added. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)