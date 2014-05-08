Coffee giant JAB Holdings to start European roadshow for debt raising
LONDON, March 14 JAB Holdings, owner of the world's biggest standalone coffee business, will begin a European roadshow this week, it said on Tuesday, as it aims to raise debt.
BERLIN May 8 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday it was necessary to pare back the amount of excess liquidity pumped into the system by central banks so as to avoid fresh bubbles.
"We neede to reduce excess liquidity to prevent new (speculative) bubbles from forming," he said at a conference hosted by broadcaster WDR at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin.
The European Central Bank, due to publish a monetary policy decision later on Thursday, is expected to keep interest rates on hold despite a stronger euro and low inflation. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Michelle Martin)
LONDON, March 14 JAB Holdings, owner of the world's biggest standalone coffee business, will begin a European roadshow this week, it said on Tuesday, as it aims to raise debt.
LONDON, March 14 Indian stocks hit record highs and the rupee firmed on Tuesday as landslide regional election wins bolstered the government's reform agenda, while emerging stocks rose to near two-week highs.
* Mulesoft inc - estimates that ipo price will be between $14.00 - $16.00 per share - sec filing Source text for Eikon: