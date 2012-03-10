ATHENS, March 10 Euro zone countries with
a top credit rating might have a bigger say in talks to replace
Jean-Claude Juncker as chairman of the bloc's finance ministers,
a Greek newspaper quoted German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble as saying on Saturday.
Asked in an interview in weekly To Vima whether Juncker's
successor would have to come from a triple-A country, Schaeuble
said: "Member states that observe the euro zone's fiscal rules
and are rewarded for this by the rating agencies and the market
will possibly have better chance to promote their candidates for
the post."
Schaeuble declined, however, to make further comments,
saying he did "not want to talk publicly about possible
candidates" or "make speculations on the issue".
Four out of the euro zone's 17 countries currently have a
top credit rating: Germany, Finland, Luxembourg and the
Netherlands.
Juncker's term as head of the so-called Eurogroup expires in
June and he has said he does not want to keep the job.
Schaeuble reiterated in the interview that there is no
guarantee that a second bailout plan for Greece, due to be
approved by euro zone finance ministers next week, will work.
"No-one can't rule out that Greece won't need at some point by
then (2020) a third package," he told To Vima.
He also dismissed any notions that Germany was using the
euro zone crisis to dominate Europe.
"Drawing the conclusion that we want to dominate Europe is
really, just foolish", he said. "I can assure you that Germany
has neither the intention nor the power to impose such a
dominance".
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Andrew Heavens)