Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Wednesday:
SCHWENTINENTAL, Germany Aug 20 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday interest rates on German government debt were still too low at the moment, though he said they would increase slightly in the foreseeable future.
Germany, Europe's largest economy, currently pays around 2 percent interest on 10-year government bonds, which Schaeuble said was "too low".
Speaking at an election campaign event in northern Germany, he said it would "rise somewhat" but did not specify a timeframe.
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Wednesday:
March 1 Puerto Rico's fiscal turnaround plan shows about $1.2 billion a year available to service debt, 50 percent more than an earlier projection by the federally appointed board overseeing the U.S. territory's finances.
WASHINGTON, March 1 Public companies will be required to make it easier for investors to locate exhibits attached to their corporate financial filings by including hyperlinks, under a new rule slated for adoption on Wednesday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.