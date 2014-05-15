BERLIN May 15 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday interest rates in general should rise to just above inflation in the medium term.

"I believe in the medium term, we should reach a more reasonable interest rate level, a level that is adequate to (deal with) the risks but slightly above the inflation rate, not much above the inflation rate but just above it," Schaeuble said during a conference. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, writing by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Madeline Chambers)