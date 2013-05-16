FOREX-Dollar steadies before Trump speech to Congress
* Yen gains as U.S. Treasury yields fall (Adds quotes, updates prices)
BERLIN May 16 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday central banks had pumped far too much liquidity into the financial markets and warned against zero interest rates.
"We have way too much liquidity through central bank (provision) in the world. Interest rates are actually there to optimise the allocation of resources. But if the interest rate is zero, something is not right," he said at an event in Berlin.
"If you have so much liquidity, that's a placebo and doesn't solve the problems."
Feb 28 Minnesota on Tuesday increased the projected balance at the end of its next two-year budget cycle by $250 million to $1.65 billion, while warning that uncertainty over U.S. economic policy poses "significant risk."
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 TransCanada Corp has suspended a $15 billion NAFTA suit filed against the United States over the Keystone XL pipeline, the company said on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump approved the project last month.