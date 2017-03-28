BRIEF-S&P says Aruba's outlook revised to Stable, 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed
* S&P revises Aruba sovereign credit outlook down to stable from positive; Current rating is BBB+
LONDON, March 28 A sale of two-year German government bonds on Tuesday was the first technically failed auction of its maturity since last November, Germany's debt management agency said.
Just over 3 billion euros of bids were received for Germany's two-year auction earlier on Tuesday, below the 4 billion euro target.
That makes it the first technical failure at an auction of two-year bonds since November, a spokeswoman for Germany's debt management office told Reuters.
She said the last failed auction for a German bond of any maturity was a five-year bond sale earlier this month. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)
* Freddie Mac prices first offering of tax-exempt ML certificates
June 14 Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said Saudi Arabia could be a "major opportunity" for the firm as the country unveiled plans for oil giant Saudi Aramco's $100 billion initial public offering and introduced a series of reforms to attract foreign capital in 2015.