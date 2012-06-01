* 13,200 employees lose jobs as 2,800 stores close
FRANKFURT, June 1 Creditors failed to find a
buyer for insolvent German drugstore chain Schlecker on Friday,
leaving around 13,200 employees in Germany out of work as the
chain closes its 2,800 stores in the country.
After months of efforts to try and find a solution for the
ailing chain and aborted negotiations on a temporary employment
company for its largely female workforce, insolvency
administrator Arndt Geiwitz said there was no way to keep the
business going.
He said the company's debts to creditors were between 500
million and 1 billion euros ($618 mln-$1.24 bln).
"I regret this decision for the many employees of Schlecker,
some of whom have been with the company for years, and who will
now lose their jobs," Geiwitz said on Friday.
Trade union Ver.di reacted with "anger, sadness and disgust"
and called on politicians to step in.
Unlisted Schlecker filed for insolvency in January, hit by
competition from privately held rivals Rossmann and dm and after
failing to secure funding to upgrade its stores.
The Schleckers, once one of Germany's wealthiest families,
said they had lost their multi-billion fortune, leaving them
unable to pump more money into the loss-making firm.
The chain was founded by Anton Schlecker, who opened the
first Schlecker drugstore in 1975.
KNOCK-OUT
Geiwitz had struggled to find a buyer for Schlecker, with
potential investors put off by the company's continuing losses
and claims made by some 4,000 of the 10,000 employees who had
already been laid off.
He described those two factors as the "knock-out blow" for
Schlecker, a well-known chain in Germany.
The other parts of Schlecker have found more favour, with
the French unit being sold to French retail group Systeme U
earlier this week, and investment company Dubag reportedly
wanting to buy subsidiary Ihr Platz.
Geiwitz said a preliminary deal had been signed to sell Ihr
Platz, which has around 4,000 employees and 490 stores, and some
larger format Schlecker stores, but did not specify the
investor.
Dubag was not immediately available for comment on Friday.
Geiwitz said he would try to find buyers for individual
Schlecker stores, but that the chain would start closing-down
sales in June.
The lay-offs come as euro zone joblessness in March and
April rose to the highest level since the EU began tracking
unemployment data for the currency area, highlighting the
devastating impact of the bloc's debt crisis.
Those interested in potentially buying Schlecker included
billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen, who owns the Karstadt
chain of department stores in Germany, and financial investor
Cerberus.
Geiwitz said Berggruen had pulled out of the process, while
the other offer had not been acceptable.
German media reports had said previously that a buyer would
be unlikely pay more than 100 million euros and that 90-150
million euros alone would be needed to refurbish the stores,
which lack the type of allure that helped rivals Rossmann and dm
grab market share from Schlecker.
($1 = 0.8088 euros)
(Reporting by Gernot Heller, Hendrik Sackmann and Arno
Schuetze; writing by Victoria Bryan)