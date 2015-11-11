* One of architects of post-war European integration
* Co-founded European currency system that led to euro
* Faced down RAF guerrilla threat to West German democracy
BERLIN, Nov 10 Former West German Chancellor
Helmut Schmidt died on Tuesday aged 96 and leaders from Europe
and the United States praised him as an architect of
international cooperation and post-war European integration.
Schmidt was then-West Germany's second centre-left
government leader from 1974 to 1982, taking office at the height
of the Cold War when fellow Social Democrat (SPD) Willy Brandt
was forced to resign after a close aide was exposed as a spy for
Communist East Germany.
At the same time, Schmidt dealt with the consequences of the
1973-74 energy crisis caused by the OPEC oil embargo, and later
faced down a serious threat to West German democracy from a
spree of attacks by Red Army Faction urban guerrillas.
"We are mourning Schmidt and are proud that he was one of
us. We will miss his powerful judgement and advice," tweeted
current German SPD leader and Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised Schmidt as a
mastermind of international cooperation whose decisions
continued to have an effect today.
French President Francois Hollande called Schmidt a "great
German statesman.
"He led his country at a very difficult time and he led it
towards economic stability and towards the choice of growth,"
said Hollande, who added that Europe owed the existence of the
euro common currency to Schmidt.
The White House said in a statement that Schmidt was "a
firm, sure voice in a time of uncertainty and was widely admired
for his principled approach to advancing détente while also
standing firmly against aggression and violations of fundamental
freedoms and human rights."
German media said Schmidt caught an infection after having
surgery to remove a blood clot from his leg about two months
ago. He died in the northern port of Hamburg, his hometown.
Schmidt, a chain smoker who was in the public eye well into
his 90s, became a frequent talk-show guest touching on world
affairs. He seemed to garner more respect among Germans as an
elder statesman than he had when he led the country.
In his later years, he was also publisher of Die Zeit,
Germany's biggest and most respected liberal weekly.
As chancellor, Schmidt tried to balance a conciliatory tone
towards the Soviet Union and East Germany - building on Brandt's
Nobel Peace Prize-winning "Ostpolitik" - with a strengthening of
West Germany's standing within NATO and the European Union.
Schmidt, who was also finance minister from 1972 to 1974,
was in office at the time of West Germany's post-World War Two
"economic miracle," although recognising a downturn in the
1970s, he tried to make some cuts to its costly welfare state.
His most formidable challenge was the ultra-leftist Red Army
Faction (RAF), whose escalating attacks on the political and
business establishment included a campaign of assassinations and
kidnappings that peaked in the "German Autumn" of 1977.
Schmidt's refusal to bend to RAF demands for releases of
jailed guerrillas was hailed at home. It cemented his reputation
as a resolute and unflappable leader and boosted West Germany's
international repute. RAF attacks went on but never with the
same potency, and they petered out over the next two decades.
Schmidt was succeeded by conservative Chancellor Helmut
Kohl, who presided over German reunification in 1990.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said of
Schmidt that he had lost a friend with political courage.
"The history of this continent shaped him for almost a
century and made him a committed European," said Juncker.
He said that Schmidt, together with former French President
Valery Giscard d'Estaing, had founded a European currency system
and so paved the way for the euro.
Christine Lagarde, head of the International Monetary Fund
(IMF), called Schmidt "a true European" and "visionary
economist" who with Giscard started the tradition of economic
summits that ensure global cooperation in times of crises.
Born in Hamburg in 1918, Schmidt served as a front-line
soldier for Nazi Germany in World War Two. But the experience
convinced him of the importance of European integration to
guarantee peace on the continent and of a sturdy alliance with
the United States to face the Cold War threat from Moscow.
He was married for 68 years to Loki, his childhood
sweetheart. She died in 2010. They had a son, who died in his
first year, and later a daughter.
