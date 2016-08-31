UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BERLIN Aug 31 Parts of Terminal 1 at Frankfurt airport have been cleared after a passenger entered the airside part of Germany's largest airport without fully completing the security check, the airport operator said on Wednesday.
"The federal police therefore cleared Piers A and A+ and passengers will undergo the security check again," Fraport told Reuters.
The spokeswoman for Fraport added the breach would lead to flight delays at the hub, German airline Lufthansa's main base.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Hans Seidenstuecker; Editing by Tina Bellon)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders