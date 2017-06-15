BERLIN, June 15 Berlin police are looking into a suspicious suitcase on a pavement near Alexanderplatz train station in the German capital, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The station remained open, a Reuters eyewitness said. Earlier, Berlin's transport authority had told passengers on a local train there was a delay due to a bomb threat at one of the city's stations. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Reuters TV; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)