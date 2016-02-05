BERLIN Feb 5 German police said on Friday they
were investigating whether two men arrested a day earlier over
suspicions they were preparing attacks in Berlin were linked to
attacks in Paris last year.
"We are investigating whether there is a link to the Paris
attacks," police spokesman Stefan Redlich said.
Police and special forces on Thursday raided four flats and
two offices in Berlin and properties in the northern regions of
North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony, arresting two Algerian
men.
Police on Friday published a photo of one of the two men
arrested with a gun in his hand and surrounded by weapons at an
unnamed location.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Joseph Nasr;
Editing by Caroline Copley)