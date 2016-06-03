BERLIN, June 3 Germany is currently
investigating around 180 terror suspects who have returned from
Syria or have links to militant groups in the country, a Justice
Ministry spokesman said on Friday.
"At present the Chief Federal Prosecutor is conducting some
120 investigations into more than 180 suspects in connection
with the civil war in Syria due to membership or support of a
terrorist group," the spokesman told a regular government news
conference.
Three Syrian were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of
planning a large-scale attack in the western city of
Duesseldorf.
A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said it was still too
early to draw conclusions about the seriousness of the threat to
Germany, but said that the security alert in Germany remains
high.
