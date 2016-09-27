BERLIN, Sept 27 Two improvised bombs exploded in the eastern German city of Dresden on Monday evening - one at a mosque and one at an international conference centre - but no one was injured, police said on Tuesday.

"Even if we so far have no claim of responsibility, we must go on the basis that the motive was xenophobic," Horst Kretzschmar, president of Dresden police said in a statement. (Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)