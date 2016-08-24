(removes extraneous words in para 7)
BERLIN Aug 24 Germany has told its citizens to
stock up on water and food in the event of a terrorist attack or
national catastrophe and may even consider re-introducing
conscription in its first overhaul of civil defences in two
decades.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet approved the 70-page plan
at a time when Germans are particularly on edge after two
Islamist attacks in July and several much larger-scale attacks
in France and Belgium this year.
The German word for stocking up on provisions in case of an
emergency is "Hamsterkaeufe" and some media have mocked the plan
for encouraging Germans to hoard like the small, furry pets.
Although the report was commissioned in 2012, security is
shaping up into a major campaign issue before two regional votes
next month and next year's federal election. Proposed measures
include boosting spending on police and a ban on the burqa.
The strategy unveiled on Wednesday outlines precautionary
steps for scenarios such as terrorism and chemical weapons and
cyber attacks. The Interior Ministry says it is not linked to an
immediate threat.
"The plan outlines the framework for adjustments needed in a
changing security climate and the demands for civil defence and
emergency provision," said the report, last published in 1995.
It recommends people buy five days' worth of water and ten
days' worth of food in the event of a national crisis. It also
outlines the need for a more extensive alarm system to alert
people when there is an emergency, improved protection for
buildings and medical care.
It also suggests the possibility of, if necessary,
reintroducing conscription, which was suspended in 2011. The
idea has caused controversy.
"Conscription must not be brought back, there is no reason
to do that, it is absolute nonsense," Social Democrat lawmaker
Eva Hoegl told rbb radio.
Civilians should also be ready to help the military with
tasks such as directing traffic, finding accommodation and
providing fuel.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Thorsten Severin; Editing
by Raissa Kasolowsky)