BERLIN, June 26 The German government has
cancelled a contract with U.S. telecoms firm Verizon
Communications Inc as part of an overhaul of its internal
communications, prompted by revelations last year of U.S.
government spying.
Reports based on disclosures by former U.S. intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden alleged Washington had conducted mass
surveillance in Germany and had even eavesdropped on Chancellor
Angela Merkel's mobile phone.
Berlin subsequently demanded talks with Washington on a
"no-spy" deal, but these collapsed after the United States
appeared unwilling to give the assurances Germany wanted.
Germany also launched an overhaul of its internal
communications and secure government networks. This is one of
the first actions involving a U.S. firm to result.
"The pressures on networks as well as the risks from highly
developed viruses or Trojans are rising," Germany's Interior
Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
"Furthermore, the ties revealed between foreign intelligence
agencies and firms in the wake of the U.S. National Security
Agency (NSA) affair show that the German government needs a very
high level of security for its critical networks."
Verizon has been providing network infrastructure for the
German government's Berlin-Bonn network, used for communication
between ministries, since 2010, the statement said. The contract
is set to expire in 2015.
The government said Deutsche Telekom AG would
replace services provided by Verizon, and noted Deutsche Telekom
was already responsible for the most sensitive communications
between ministries or between the government and German
intelligence agencies.
Information on the value of the contract was not immediately
available.
According to reports and documents published last year,
Verizon was obliged to turn over international and domestic
calling records of its customers to U.S. intelligence agencies.
Verizon is the second-biggest U.S. telephone company behind
AT&T Inc in terms of revenue.
Detlef Eppig, head of Verizon's German unit Verizon Germany
said on Thursday: "Verizon Germany is a German company and we
comply with German law."
Verizon did not receive any demands from Washington in 2013
for data stored in other countries, the company said.
"The U.S. government cannot compel us to produce our
customers' data stored in data centres outside the U.S., and if
it attempts to do so, we would challenge that attempt in a
court," it added.
The firm declined to comment on whether there had been
requests in previous years.
(Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Additional reporting by Marina
Lopes in Washington D.C.; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing
by David Holmes and Eric Walsh)