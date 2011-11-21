FRANKFURT Nov 21 Unconventional gas exploration in Germany must not clash with the need to safeguard drinking water and coal mine safety, the country's energy and water industry association BDEW said on Monday.

BDEW in a statement said in particular the drilling method called fracking would have to be assessed for its impact on groundwater before being allowed, joining a chorus of criticism that could hamper nascent exploration activity in the populous North-Rhine Westphalia state and elsewhere.

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, involves pumping vast quantities of water and chemicals at high pressure through drill holes to prop open shale rocks and release gas trapped underground.

"Should the technologies be further developed, our position to unconventional gas would need to be assessed in line with all stakeholder interests," said BDEW, which represents 1,800 firms including those responsible for 90 percent of Germany's gas sales and 80 percent of its drinking water.

The statement was delivered to a parliamentary committee which heard eight experts on unconventional, or shale gas called by the Social Democrats and Green Parties.

There was no decision for or against shale gas, which potentially is available in six of Germany's 15 states, but more studies are set to be completed next year.

North-Rhine Westphalia, home to mining and utilities, a year ago awarded exploration licences to 10 international firms.

In the United States, vertical drilling processes have brought about a shale gas boom in recent years, as so far untapped resources have become available, freeing the country of importing needs and changing gas flows in the world market.

Germany relies mainly on imported pipeline gas for heating, transport and industrial applications where it would like to reduce its dependency on Russia's 40 percent market share.

But aversion to environmentally unproven energy technology runs high in a country that voluntarily shed 40 percent of its nuclear power generation capacity after the Fukushima disaster and where activists lobby against carbon-emitting coal.

Critics of shale gas worry that fracking fluids might get into groundwater-holding aquifers and that the method simply uses too much water.

Shale gas exploration triggered small earthquakes near Blackpool in northwest England earlier this year, UK firm Cuadrilla Resources said recently.

France banned fracking in July and last month said it would cancel three shale gas exploration permits.

DEA, the oil and gas subsidiary of German utility RWE which already uses fracking in conventional gas production and is part of three research projects aimed at improving fracking fluid compositions. It said on its website there had been no case of groundwater impairment in Germany from using the method. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)