* Geologists call for pilot projects using fracking
* Say would monitor to appease environmental concerns
* See potential to devise and export greener methods
By Vera Eckert
HANOVER, Germany, June 25 German geologists plan
to campaign for greater public acceptance of hydraulic fracking
in Europe's biggest economy, saying there is scope to make the
shale gas industry more environmentally friendly.
While German consumers are unhappy about the cost of their
energy bills, there is widespread public distrust of fracking
and Chancellor Angela Merkel has put legislation on the issue on
hold pending a September general election.
But geologists from three leading institutions told a
conference on Tuesday they will launch a programme calling for
exploration of the country's shale gas potential.
"If we could arrive at some sort of 'green' fracking, that
would be very exportable," said Michael Kosniowski, head of the
groundwater and soil division at the Federal Institute for
Geosciences (BGR).
Fracking, which involves pumping water and chemicals at high
pressure thousands of metres below the ground to release gas,
has created a energy boom in the United States. But some
environmentalists see risks that the process will cause seismic
shocks and pollute drinking water.
"We will launch what will become known as the Hanover
declaration within a few weeks, setting out how we want to help
facilitate research into shale gas fracking," Hans-Joachim
Kuempel, president of the BGR, told reporters.
The institute says Germany could extract 1.3 billion cubic
metres of gas from reserves trapped in shale rocks, 100 times
its currently declining domestic gas output.
The industry was prepared to test reductions in water use as
well as biological alternatives to the chemicals, Kuempel said.
The other institutes involved are the German Research Centre
for Geosciences (GFZ) in Potsdam and the Helmholtz Centre for
Environmental Research in Halle.
Germany produces only 12 percent of the gas it consumes and
imports 36 percent from Russia.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)