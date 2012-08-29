HAMBURG Aug 29 German shipbuilder P+S Werften
has filed for insolvency, a court in Stralsund, northern Germany
said on Wednesday, after P+S came away without a deal with some
of its customers for advance payments to bridge a liquidity
shortfall.
The company, which operates two of Germany's biggest
shipyards, had last week approached Danish shipper DFDS
, passenger ferry operator Scandlines and
Greenland's Royal Arctic Line, to ask for advance payments as it
worked on a rescue plan.
P+S employs around 2,000 people.
Scandlines and DFDS said on Wednesday they were waiting for
further information. Scandlines had previously rejected media
reports it was not prepared to negotiate, saying it was
interested in a quick resolution to the problems at P+S to
ensure delivery of its two ferries on order.
The global shipbuilding industry has been suffering from a
slump in demand for sea freight and an oversupply of container
ships ordered before the global economic crisis. European
shipyards have also been hurt by competition from China and
Korea.
In Germany, deliveries dropped by more than half to 2
billion euros ($2.51 billion) last year. The most prominent
victim was Hamburg-based Sietas, the country's oldest shipyard,
which filed for insolvency in November, crushed by its debt.
P+S was created in 2010 through the merger of German
shipbuilding companies Volkswerft Stralsund GmbH and Peene Werft
GmbH. It makes vessels including container ships, fishing
vessels, river cruise boats and passenger ferries.
It operates two shipyards, Volkswerft Stralsund and
Peene-Werft Wolgast, in the northern German state of
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.
($1 = 0.7958 euros)
