HAMBURG Dec 9 A German shipping association has called on states in the north of the country to be ready to provide financial aid for shipping companies given a shortage of credit from banks.

"It was easier to talk with banks five years ago," VDR chairman Michael Behrendt, who is also chief executive of shipper Hapag-Lloyd, said on Friday, adding even healthy companies were finding it hard to get financing.

The VDR, which has around 250 members, said about 20 small companies had gone bust this year and that states should be ready to help out following the example of bank rescue deals.

The shipping industry is facing tough times, with high energy prices, a wave of new capacity creating pressure on prices and fierce competition on routes to and from Asia.

The VDR said it expected growth of 7 percent or above for the industry in 2012, although this is down from a previous growth estimate of 10 percent before the debt crisis.

Hapag-Lloyd said in November the euro zone debt crsis, currency swings and increased competition all contributed to an uncertain outlook for the industry.

German travel and tourism group TUI is expected to make a decision at a supervisory board meeting on Tuesday over whether to tender its 38.4 percent stake in Hapag-Lloyd to Albert Ballin, a consortium of Hamburg-based investors that owns the remainder of the shipper.

TUI's plans to float the stake were derailed by market turbulence this year and talks to sell the stake to an outside investor have so far not proved successful. (Reporting by Sebastian Huld; Writing by Victoria Bryan, Editing by Mark Potter)