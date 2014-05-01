* Shipyards exit container ship business after downturn
* Diversify into more high-tech vessels
* Germany shipyards' group forecasts rise in new orders
* Jan-Feb new orders worth about 1 bln euros
* Financing a major obstacle
By Marilyn Gerlach
FRANKFURT, May 1 German shipyards expect orders
to rise this year as they focus more on high-tech vessels for
oil and gas exploration and for installing and servicing
offshore wind farms, and as the global shipping industry emerges
from a five-year slump.
Orders for new container and dry bulk ships plummeted in the
wake of the 2008 financial crisis as global demand fell for
manufactured goods and for commodities such as iron ore.
Shipyards in Germany, Europe's biggest shipbuilder, have
since exited the business of making container ships.
The shipping industry is now emerging from its worst slump
in 30 years as an improving global economy leads to increased
demand for imports, although overcapacity remains a concern.
"At present, it looks like this year will be stronger than
last year," Reinhard Lueken, managing director of German
shipbuilding association VSM, told Reuters in an interview.
"There is overall improvement in investment sentiment
worldwide," he added.
New orders booked at German shipyards such as Meyer Werft
and Luerssen amounted to more than 1 billion euros in January
and February, more than a third of the 2.6 billion euros of
orders for all of last year.
At the peak of a boom in 2006, German shipyards' took in
$5.2 billion worth of orders for 88 vessels including ferries,
passenger vessels, mega yachts and container vessels. In 2009,
the level slumped to only 20 orders worth 500 million euros.
Industry sources said German shipyards are moving more into
niche markets that require high-end know-how, such as
tailor-made transformer and converter platforms for the growing
offshore wind market; ice-breakers as climate change makes the
Arctic more accessible; and seismic and well intervention
vessels for oil and gas exploration.
TIGHT FINANCING
Lueken said the future of almost all of the eight German
container shipbuilders that became insolvent after 2008 was now
more secure, although these firms are building different types
of vessels.
Only one of them closed down, while five have found new
owners and the remaining two are in the final stages of selling
their yards.
But financing presents a major obstacle for Germany's
shipbuilders as they diversify into the high-tech markets, after
German banks racked up bad shipping loans in the financial
crisis, Lueken said.
As ships become more complex and take longer to build, the
shipbuilders' need for financing goes up, while banks have
limited capacity to assess the new products.
In the wake of the shipping slump, almost three quarters of
the German banks' combined portfolio of 105 billion euros worth
of shipping loans is in the three areas with the biggest
overcapacity - container ships, tankers and bulkers, Moody's
said in a note published in December 2013.
The shipbuilders' domestic market, meanwhile, has
contracted.
German shipping companies' average annual investment in new
ships has dropped by 20 to 25 percent since the start of the
crisis. Last year almost all of German shipyards' new orders
came from customers abroad.
German shipyards also have to contend with Asian rivals that
have been offering aggressive pricing to break into markets that
have been dominated by Europeans.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries won an order for two
ships from Aida Cruises, part of Carnival Corp, about
three years ago for close to $500 million euros. An industry
source said that it cost about twice that much to build two such
ships at that time.
Mitsubishi Heavy said last month it would book an
extraordinary loss of 60 billion yen ($585 million) from its
cruise ship business.
VSM has asked the government to help make it easier for
German shipping companies to afford to buy vessels made at home,
Lueken said.
($1 = 102.5500 Japanese Yen)
($1 = 0.7237 Euros)
(editing by Jane Baird)