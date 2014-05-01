* Shipyards exit container ship business after downturn

* Diversify into more high-tech vessels

* Germany shipyards' group forecasts rise in new orders

* Jan-Feb new orders worth about 1 bln euros

* Financing a major obstacle

By Marilyn Gerlach

FRANKFURT, May 1 German shipyards expect orders to rise this year as they focus more on high-tech vessels for oil and gas exploration and for installing and servicing offshore wind farms, and as the global shipping industry emerges from a five-year slump.

Orders for new container and dry bulk ships plummeted in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis as global demand fell for manufactured goods and for commodities such as iron ore.

Shipyards in Germany, Europe's biggest shipbuilder, have since exited the business of making container ships.

The shipping industry is now emerging from its worst slump in 30 years as an improving global economy leads to increased demand for imports, although overcapacity remains a concern.

"At present, it looks like this year will be stronger than last year," Reinhard Lueken, managing director of German shipbuilding association VSM, told Reuters in an interview.

"There is overall improvement in investment sentiment worldwide," he added.

New orders booked at German shipyards such as Meyer Werft and Luerssen amounted to more than 1 billion euros in January and February, more than a third of the 2.6 billion euros of orders for all of last year.

At the peak of a boom in 2006, German shipyards' took in $5.2 billion worth of orders for 88 vessels including ferries, passenger vessels, mega yachts and container vessels. In 2009, the level slumped to only 20 orders worth 500 million euros.

Industry sources said German shipyards are moving more into niche markets that require high-end know-how, such as tailor-made transformer and converter platforms for the growing offshore wind market; ice-breakers as climate change makes the Arctic more accessible; and seismic and well intervention vessels for oil and gas exploration.

TIGHT FINANCING

Lueken said the future of almost all of the eight German container shipbuilders that became insolvent after 2008 was now more secure, although these firms are building different types of vessels.

Only one of them closed down, while five have found new owners and the remaining two are in the final stages of selling their yards.

But financing presents a major obstacle for Germany's shipbuilders as they diversify into the high-tech markets, after German banks racked up bad shipping loans in the financial crisis, Lueken said.

As ships become more complex and take longer to build, the shipbuilders' need for financing goes up, while banks have limited capacity to assess the new products.

In the wake of the shipping slump, almost three quarters of the German banks' combined portfolio of 105 billion euros worth of shipping loans is in the three areas with the biggest overcapacity - container ships, tankers and bulkers, Moody's said in a note published in December 2013.

The shipbuilders' domestic market, meanwhile, has contracted.

German shipping companies' average annual investment in new ships has dropped by 20 to 25 percent since the start of the crisis. Last year almost all of German shipyards' new orders came from customers abroad.

German shipyards also have to contend with Asian rivals that have been offering aggressive pricing to break into markets that have been dominated by Europeans.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries won an order for two ships from Aida Cruises, part of Carnival Corp, about three years ago for close to $500 million euros. An industry source said that it cost about twice that much to build two such ships at that time.

Mitsubishi Heavy said last month it would book an extraordinary loss of 60 billion yen ($585 million) from its cruise ship business.

VSM has asked the government to help make it easier for German shipping companies to afford to buy vessels made at home, Lueken said.

($1 = 102.5500 Japanese Yen)

($1 = 0.7237 Euros) (editing by Jane Baird)