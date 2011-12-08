HAMBURG Dec 8 Water levels on the river Rhine have risen to levels allowing vessels to sail fully loaded along the entire German section of the river, traders said on Thursday.

One of the driest Novembers on record in Germany had caused a sharp fall in Rhine and Danube water and some shipping costs had risen to double their normal levels in the past four weeks with vessels sailing 50 to 80 percent empty on parts of the rivers.

"Following rain in Germany and Switzerland there was another sharp overnight rise in water levels and ships are able to take on full loads along the entire German section of the Rhine," one trader said.

But water levels on the Danube are still low and ships are still only able to take on around 80 percent of normal loads, traders said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Keiron Henderson)