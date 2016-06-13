UPDATE 1-Japan's Sharp raises forecast after 1st quarterly profit in over 2 years
* Foxconn's procurement power, cost cuts helped turnaround (Adds full-year forecast and panel division profit)
FRANKFURT, June 13 Runners raced up Frankfurt's MesseTurm skyscraper on Sunday, tackling 61 floors as fast as they could.
The event, known as "Skyrun", sees participants make their way up more than 1,200 steps, scaling 222 metres (728.35 ft).
A new record time was set by racer Christian Riedl, who finished in six minutes and 25 seconds. (Reporting By Reuters Television)
* Foxconn's procurement power, cost cuts helped turnaround (Adds full-year forecast and panel division profit)
TOKYO, Feb 3 Honda Motor Co on Friday lifted its annual net profit forecast for the second time in as many quarters due to cost-cutting and the impact of a weakening yen, while sales in China remained strong.
JAKARTA, Feb 3 Indonesian billionaire Hary Tanoesoedibjo, who is building luxury resorts to be managed by the Trump group, said on Friday his relationship with the U.S. president has been focused on business but he could help ties between the nations "if needed".