BERLIN, April 12 Germany plans to improve
protection for small investors by imposing stricter regulations
on companies marketing financial products to the public, the
finance ministry said on Saturday.
Confirming an earlier newspaper report, a spokeswoman for
the ministry said work was in progress on a bundle of measures
to protect small investors in often complicated investments,
while not freeing them from all risk.
Risks were highlighted by the insolvency in January of
German wind park operator Prokon, which had raised 1.4 billion
euros mainly from retail investors by offering so-called
profit-participation certificates through advertising campaigns
on German prime-time television.
"We cannot and do not want to take all risks from the
investors, but the grey capital market too should be fair," the
spokeswoman said, referring to financial products that are sold
to retail investors but are often loosely regulated.
Die Welt newspaper reported on Saturday that Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's staff was working on a 10-point
paper, which will give financial watchdog Bafin far greater
powers and mentions the Prokon case as an example of aggressive
promotion.
"... it is also part of the social market economy that all
must abide by rules and that the profit of one doesn't consist
of cheating on the other," Die Welt newspaper quoted a ministry
paper as saying.
"Bafin will get the right to publish on its website
supervisory measures against providers of grey-market products
and to point out providers that have not, or insufficiently,
complied with Bafin's requests for information."
Securities prospectuses should only be valid for one year
and include more information, such as personal links to other
companies and maturity dates of previous financial securities.
If companies do not comply, Bafin would have the right to
impose a sales ban for private investors, or if the offence is
less serious, a ban on advertising the financial product.
"Especially in the case of a recently insolvent wind park
operator, the aggressive promotion, which aimed particularly at
small, private investors, was not appropriate for the complex
product design and therefore proved critical," according to the
ministry paper.
Consumer groups accused Prokon of attracting investors with
promises of potential returns of at least 6 percent a year
without giving sufficient warning of the risks. Its insolvency
dealt a blow to thousands of retail investors who had hoped to
profit from Germany's shift from nuclear to renewable energy
sources such as wind and solar.
Gerd Billen, deputy minister of justice and consumer
protection, was quoted on Thursday by Sueddeutsche Zeitung
newspaper as saying he favoured giving Bafin greater powers to
investigate providers if there were grounds for doubt and to
potentially fine them and limit the sale of a product to
professional investors.
(Reporting by Thorsten Severin and Annika Breidthardt; Editing
by Susan Fenton)