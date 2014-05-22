BERLIN May 22 Two German ministries announced
plans on Thursday for a series of measures that would protect
small investors by imposing tighter rules on firms selling
financial products to the general public.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and Justice Minister
Heiko Maas said their joint four-point "action plan" programme
would give small investors more protection from complex
financial investments.
The move follows the insolvency in January of German
windpark operator Prokon, which had raised 1.4 billion euros
mainly from retail investors by offering so-called
profit-participation certificates through advertising campaigns
on German prime-time television.
Among other steps, the plan will give financial watchdog
BaFin far greater powers. Inexperienced investors should get
more protection from advertising and marketing campaigns for
such products.
The products should also include warnings of the risks
involved. Securities prospectuses should only be updated
annually and include more information.
Consumer groups accused Prokon of attracting investors with
promises of potential returns of at least 6 percent a year
without giving sufficient warning of the risks. Its insolvency
dealt a blow to thousands of retail investors who had hoped to
profit from Germany's shift from nuclear to renewable energy
sources such as wind and solar.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; writing by Erik Kirschbaum;
Editing by Larry King)