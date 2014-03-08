BERLIN, March 8 Germany's bank rescue fund Soffin could continue operations beyond its planned closing date at the end of 2014, a senior the German finance ministry official was quoted as saying in an interview published on Saturday.

Asked what would become of the fund due to stay open until the end of this year, Michael Meister told the German weekly magazine Wirtschaftswoche: "If necessary, Soffin could remain open for longer."

"We should make this depend on the implementation of the European resolution mechanism, including its bail-in rules," said Meister, who is parliamentary state secretary at the finance ministry.

He said it should be clear by European Parliament elections in May when the European resolution mechanism for restructuring and financing troubled banks would take up operations.

In the second half of the year, European regulations will be put into German law and then the government will decide whether to suggest to the German parliament that Soffin should be extended, he added.

Meister said he did not currently have any concerns about any specific German banks but added that keeping Soffin open for longer would allow it "to close any gap that might appear".

On Commerzbank, Meister said the German government did not want to hold on to its 17-percent stake in the lender for longer than necessary but said he could not name a specific time for a sale.

"I don't have any reservations about international investors in principle," he said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Martin Zwiebelberg; Editing by Tom Heneghan)