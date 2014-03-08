BERLIN, March 8 Germany's bank rescue fund
Soffin could continue operations beyond its planned closing date
at the end of 2014, a senior the German finance ministry
official was quoted as saying in an interview published on
Saturday.
Asked what would become of the fund due to stay open until
the end of this year, Michael Meister told the German weekly
magazine Wirtschaftswoche: "If necessary, Soffin could remain
open for longer."
"We should make this depend on the implementation of the
European resolution mechanism, including its bail-in rules,"
said Meister, who is parliamentary state secretary at the
finance ministry.
He said it should be clear by European Parliament elections
in May when the European resolution mechanism for restructuring
and financing troubled banks would take up operations.
In the second half of the year, European regulations will be
put into German law and then the government will decide whether
to suggest to the German parliament that Soffin should be
extended, he added.
Meister said he did not currently have any concerns about
any specific German banks but added that keeping Soffin open for
longer would allow it "to close any gap that might appear".
On Commerzbank, Meister said the German government
did not want to hold on to its 17-percent stake in the lender
for longer than necessary but said he could not name a specific
time for a sale.
"I don't have any reservations about international investors
in principle," he said.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Martin Zwiebelberg; Editing
by Tom Heneghan)