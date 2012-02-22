BERLIN Feb 22 Germany's environment and
economy ministries have agreed to bring forward a 15 percent cut
to solar incentives to April 1 from a previously planned July 1
and also plan to cut incentives for some especially large types
of power plants by 30 percent, according to German daily
Handelsblatt.
In an advance copy of an report to appear on Thursday the
paper added cuts to smaller power plants, for example those
placed on the roof of a house, would amount to 20 percent.
Germany, the world's largest market for photovoltaic energy,
added more than 7,000 mega watts of capacity in 2011.
