BERLIN Feb 22 Germany's environment and economy ministries have agreed to bring forward a 15 percent cut to solar incentives to April 1 from a previously planned July 1 and also plan to cut incentives for some especially large types of power plants by 30 percent, according to German daily Handelsblatt.

In an advance copy of an report to appear on Thursday the paper added cuts to smaller power plants, for example those placed on the roof of a house, would amount to 20 percent.

Germany, the world's largest market for photovoltaic energy, added more than 7,000 mega watts of capacity in 2011. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Erik Kirschbaum)