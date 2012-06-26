BERLIN, June 26 Germany's government has agreed
with federal states on cuts to incentives for the solar power
industry after a weeks-long dispute and a parliamentary
mediation committee could approve the deal on Wednesday,
participants in the working group said.
Opposition parties and some federal states had in May
opposed the plans to slash so-called feed-in tariffs in the
upper house, forcing the proposals drawn up by Chancellor Angela
Merkel's centre-right coalition to be suspended.
Under the compromise, one-off cuts in incentives of 20 to 30
percent from April are to remain and incentives will be capped
for installed capacity of 52 gigawatts. Solar power will still
have to be fed into the grid, but at market prices.
In addition, medium-sized plants of 10-40 kilowatts will
receive compensation of 18.5 cents per kilowatt hour.
Germany is the world's biggest market for the solar branch
but several German firms have been left struggling in the last
few months largely due to stiff competition from China and
companies have warned against cutting the incentives too
dramatically.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Madeline Chambers)